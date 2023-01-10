Iranian Speaker holds Trump legally accountable for killing Soleimani

In a public address on January 3 to mark Soleimani's second death anniversary, President Ebrahim Raisi said that Trump and former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo must be "prosecuted for their criminal activity" through a fair mechanism, warning Iran's revenge in case those involved in and behind the "criminal act" are not punished.



Over the weekend, Iran's Foreign Ministry announced that it had blacklisted 51 more US individuals for their "roles" Soleimani's assassination.



Some of the names in the latest list include Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and former National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien,.



Trump and Pompeo were previously listed.



Last week, Chairman of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zidane said the council had issued an arrest warrant for Trump over the assassination of Soleimani and Muhandis.