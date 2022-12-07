Iranian women debunk Western media reports of disbanding of ‘morality police’ as propaganda

Iranian freelance journalist Shiva Akhvan Rad, in an interview with author Elena Ferrante, has called this movement the “world’s first feminist revolution”. Citing the arrests of Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi, two prominent Iranian actors who were detained for supporting the movement and taking off their headscarves, Rad emphasised the terrible living conditions that Iranian women live under.

She said that being a woman in Iran was a political act and cited the slogan “Zan, Zendegi, Azadi” (woman, life, freedom) to highlight the scale of the protests.

Back in mid-September, Iran's ‘morality police’ arrested Jina Mahsa Amini in Tehran for wearing what they deemed was 'inappropriate clothing'. They then took her to a police station, where she slipped into a coma. Three days later, on September 16, she died in the hospital.

Amini's death sparked widespread anger, leading to anti-government rallies and protests, which almost three months later continue to erupt across the country.



The morality police in Iran, or the Gasht-e-Ershad, is a de-facto unit responsible for enforcing the Islamic dress-code laws upon women and policing the female population for their adherence to the Hijab law.

The protests following Mahsa Amini’s death have called for a complete eradication of this “regressive” and “authoritarian” system that has been in place for 43 years in the country. The uprising has also led to unrest over long standing issues such as poverty, corruption, censorship and justice.



Meanwhile, Iranian protesters have announced a three-day strike on Sunday along with a rally in Azadi square in Tehran amidst conflicting reports about the morality police’s suspension. The three-day economic strike is in the aims of building pressure on the regime and continuing the momentum that was sparked with Mahsa Amini’s death.



According to Iran-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, 470 protestors, including 64 minors, have been killed and 18,210 protestors have been arrested as of Saturday.