Iranian women defy ‘Sarkari’ feminism

A lot changed with the Islamic Revolution, but it would not have been easy to take the women in the workforce and daily life and quickly lock them behind the doors of their houses and villas. So, women were everywhere even after the Islamists under Ayatollah Khomeini, Iran’s then Supreme leader, took charge. But the headscarf designated for women was back, often with a touch of fashion attached to it. Soon came a law (in April 1983) that made covering heads mandatory even for non-Muslim and foreign women visiting Iran.

Some two decades ago, this writer was part of a team of Indian lawyers, journalists and social activists invited to visit Iran. An important part of the itinerary was meeting Dr. Massoumeh Ebtekar, an immunologist and the then Vice President. As the country turned away from a Western influenced monarchy to an Islamic Republic, Dr. Ebtekar had been one of the more famous faces in Iran, both pre and post the Islamic revolution. She lived for some years in the US with her parents before returning to enrol in an Iranian university. It is here that Ebtekar chose to start wearing the chador and joined the revolution.

English speaking and articulate, she became the voice of the revolution as the spokesperson of a group of militarised students who laid siege to the US embassy in Tehran and held 52 American diplomats hostage over 444 days before finally releasing them on January 20, 1981. The “nun” as she was known to the West for the signature chador covering her from head to foot, Ebtekar went on to become the most powerful woman in the Islamic Republic as one of four Vice Presidents of Iran.