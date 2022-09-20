Iranians protest in capital over woman's death in custody

Iranians took to the streets of the capital on Monday to protest the death of a young woman who was detained for violating the country's conservative dress code.

The semiofficial Fars news agency said students in many Tehran universities gathered in protest, demanding an investigation into the death of Mahsa Amini and the dismantling of the morality police, who were holding her when she died.



Witnesses said demonstrators poured into Keshavarz Boulevard, a central thoroughfare, chanting "Death to the Dictator". They also chanted against the police and damaged a police vehicle. The witnesses spoke on condition of anonymity out of security concerns.