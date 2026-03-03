Iran–Israel war LIVE: Israel pounds Hezbollah positions, US embassy in Saudi Arabia hit in dual drone attack

The Middle East has plunged into a new era of volatility as Israel and the United States continued intense strikes on Iran on Monday, 2 March 2026, in what U.S. President Donald Trump described as a campaign likely to stretch over several weeks.

Tehran and its allies retaliated across the region, targeting Israel and Gulf states, including energy facilities in Qatar and the American embassy in Saudi Arabia. The escalation has already claimed the life of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, raising fears of a prolonged conflict with unpredictable consequences.

The violence has triggered widespread disruption: safe havens such as Dubai have come under fire, hundreds of thousands of travelers are stranded, and energy markets have reacted sharply. European natural gas prices surged after Qatar halted production at its North Field, the world’s largest LNG reservoir, following attacks on its facilities. Meanwhile, Iran has officially blocked traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil and gas exports.

The Israeli military has issued repeated evacuation warnings for Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut, and missile and drone strikes have targeted urban areas from Tel Aviv to Dubai. The UAE Ministry of Defence reported intercepting a “third wave” of Iranian missiles, while debris caused minor injuries in Dubai. In Saudi Arabia, two drones struck the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, adding to earlier attacks in Kuwait. Diplomatic tensions have intensified, with the UAE closing its embassy in Tehran.

Air travel remains severely disrupted, with Dubai International and Dubai World Central airports suspended, and airlines scrambling to evacuate stranded passengers. As missiles, drones, and strikes continue to sweep the region, the unfolding crisis has no clear exit in sight.