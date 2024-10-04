Iran's attack on Israel completely legal and legitimate: Khamenei

Leading Friday prayers from Tehran's Grand Mosalla Mosque, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hailed Iran's attack on Israel earlier this week, calling it "completely legal and legitimate work".

Khamenei delivered a part of his sermon in Arabic as a message for the entire Islamic world, "especially Lebanon and Palestine", as thousands gathered at the venue to hear him and also attend the commemoration ceremony of Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in Israeli Air Force strikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut last week. Abbas Nilforoushan, a senior commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was also killed during the Israeli attacks on Beirut.

"The brilliant work of our armed forces two or three nights ago was completely legal and legitimate work," the Iranian supreme leader told the huge gathering, which also included the country's President Masoud Pezeshkian. "The enemy of Iran is the enemy of Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Yemen, and Iraq. The enemy is the same and works everywhere with a special method, but the control room is the same."

Khamenei said he believed it was necessary to honour "brother" Nasrallah during the Friday prayer as he was an "admired personality" in the Islamic world and the "shining jewel" of Lebanon. "Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah brought assurance and courage to the fighters and seekers of truth. The scope of his popularity and influence extended beyond Lebanon, Iran, and Arab countries, and now his martyrdom will increase his influence even more," he said.