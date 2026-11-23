Iran’s regular navy issued a separate statement on Sunday saying two oil tankers had caught fire that morning after hitting mines east of the waterway. It said the ships had switched off their identification and navigation systems before entering an area covered by earlier warnings. It was unclear whether the two statements referred to the same tankers.

The IRGC also said its air defences shot down a US MQ-1 Predator drone east of the strait on Sunday. It described the aircraft as the 20th US Predator it had downed in recent months and the fourth US reconnaissance or combat drone it had intercepted in 24 hours.

On Saturday night, the IRGC said its aerospace force used missiles and drones to target US radar systems at two air bases in Bahrain. It described the operation as retaliation for what it said were continuing violations of Iranian airspace.

Iran tightened restrictions on passage through the Strait of Hormuz on 28 February, barring vessels it deemed linked to Israel or the United States after the two countries carried out joint strikes on Iranian territory.

With IANS Inputs