Khamenei meets judiciary chief, urges compensation for US-Israeli ‘crimes’

The supreme leader further emphasised the need for firm action against crime and efforts to recover compensation for both material and non-material damages allegedly caused by the US and Israel during their attacks on Iran.

The latest remarks come amid escalating tensions following joint US-Israeli attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities on 28 February.

Iran retaliated with waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US military bases and assets across the region. Tehran has also tightened its control over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns over maritime security and global energy supplies.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has indicated that Washington could consider further military action against Iran.

Speaking to reporters on Friday as he left the White House for a rally in Florida, Trump claimed that the United States had the capability to seize Iran’s oil resources or even take control of the entire country.

“Iran is not able to do much now. And we could, if we wanted to, just take all of the oil,” Trump said. “We could take the whole country.”

Asked about US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz’s suggestion that the conflict could continue for another year, Trump said the war could be ended quickly. He added that Washington was weighing whether to bring the conflict to a decisive conclusion or allow pressure on Iran to continue.

Addressing supporters at a rally in Florida later on Friday, Trump raised the possibility of launching another US military operation against Iran.

“We may do another little Epic Fury,” he said, referring to the US military campaign launched on 28 February alongside Israeli attacks.

Trump’s comments came amid reports that the US and Israeli militaries had drawn up plans for renewed strikes against Iran following the US midterm elections.

However, it remains unclear whether the US president will approve another military operation, with US media reports indicating that a final decision has yet to be made.

The developments highlight the continuing uncertainty surrounding the conflict, as Tehran demands accountability and compensation for the damage caused by the attacks while Washington leaves open the possibility of renewed military action.

With IANS inputs