Iran's supreme leader says nothing wrong with reaching nuclear deal if infrastructure remains 'intact'

The parliament's law mandated the government to restrict IAEA's inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities and accelerate the development of the country's nuclear program beyond the limits set under a 2015 nuclear deal.



Khamenei said Iran has achieved the present level of progress in the nuclear industry despite the threats and assassinations of its atomic scientists by the enemies, stressing that Iran should be able to generate 20,000 megawatt of nuclear electricity in the future.



Iran signed the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to put some curbs on its nuclear program in return for the removal of the sanctions on the country. The US, however, pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and reimposed its unilateral sanctions on Tehran, prompting the latter to reduce some of its nuclear commitments under the deal.