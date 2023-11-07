Is Palestine considered a state?

Unlike the Montevideo Convention, the constitutive theory says that a state can only be considered a state if the rest of the world recognises it as such.

This theory is not codified in law; rather, it considers modern statehood a matter of both international law and diplomacy.

Do the Palestinian territories fit the definition of a state?

Scholars have differing opinions on whether the Palestinian territories fit the legal definition of a state.

Some say they do, while others say Palestine doesn't meet the requirements enshrined in the Montevideo Convention.

Some argue against the use of the Montevideo Convention in determining statehood altogether, saying the Palestinian territories' best hope of claiming statehood is through international recognition.

Which countries have recognised the Palestinian territories as a state?

The majority of the 193 UN member states — 139 of them, actually — do recognise the Palestinian territories as a state.

A state's bid to join the United Nations must be approved by at least 9 of the 15 members of the UN Security Council. If any of the five permanent members of the council veto the bid, however, the country cannot join. China, France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States are those five members — and Palestine is not recognised by the US, France or the UK as a state.