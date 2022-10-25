‘Is Sunak Slippery or Smart?’ headline in Daily Telegraph sums up challenges before him

Bluntly put, Sunak is a brown man in a sea of white people. He has an inadequate political base in his party. Johnson in his self-interest is said to have reached out to him to conjure a ‘dream ticket’ in which the former probably saw himself as prime minister. The underlying message in this overture would have been that otherwise he will stand and win, since grass-root members were with him. Sunak didn’t fall for this bluff.

But Boris and his brigade of 50-60 loyal MPs and still significant following in the constituencies are capable of demanding a unilateral scrapping of the Northern Ireland Protocol signed with the European Union as part of the Brexit deal and belligerence against Russia on Ukraine. The first would violate an international treaty and invite punitive consequences as well as ‘special’ friend the US’ wrath. The second would entail a continuing economic burden – because of the military aid being rendered to Kyiv – when cuts in expenditure is expected of Whitehall departments.

The emotional excitement in India over Sunak’s rise to the stratosphere is understandable. It is perhaps especially sweet for Indians that the chief executive of India’s once colonial master is now a person of Indian origin. But Britain’s new prime minister should not be mistaken to be Indian. While his paternal grandparents hailed from what is now Pakistan, his parents were born and brought up in East Africa before they migrated to the United Kingdom. Their links with India are thereby tenuous and Sunak’s own rather remote, except that he is married to an Indian and his in-laws are very much rooted in India.

As for the British government’s policy towards India, there is unlikely to be any seismic change. Britain’s even-handedness towards the perpetual tension between India and Pakistan will remain unchanged. There will also be no softness towards the sectarianism let loose by Narendra Modi within India. Moreover, differences on global political issues will not dissipate easily.

Being of Indian extraction Sunak will have to constantly look over his shoulder to demonstrate he is not being unduly concessionary towards India. It should not be ignored that MPs of Pakistani origin, including former chancellor and home secretary Sajid Javid, were among the first to endorse his candidature. Whereas Indian origin MPs like Priti Patel and Alok Sharma subscribed to Johnson’s return.

Earlier this year, Modi and Johnson committed to a free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries by Diwali. This deadline has clearly been missed. The description of the concord being negotiated as an FTA is an exaggeration. A better definition would be a limited FTA. But even this pact was scuppered by Suella Braverman, home secretary under Truss, who opposed freer movement of Indians to the UK. Sunak’s litmus test as far as ties with New Delhi are concerned lies in rescuing and cementing the proposed understanding.