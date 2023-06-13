Is there a link between Israel-based 'Team Jorge' and Indian elections?

Fetters on mainstream media and gags on the government’s detractors have effectively led to public scandals being whitewashed before they can linger long enough to disgrace the powers that be.

Take the 2019 case of the infamous state-of-the-art mobile phone spyware suite Pegasus, produced and marketed by Israel’s NSO Technologies Group based in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv. Pegasus had helped authorities across 45 countries, including India, to cybersnoop on some 1,400 persons, including senior government and military officials, political dissidents, academics, intellectuals, journalists, lawyers and civil libertarians.

A similar scandal that emerged recently and was swiftly obliterated from public attention involves ‘Team Jorge’, a band of ultra-secret Israeli cyber mercenaries, masterminded by Tal Hanan, a 50-year-old former special forces operative who goes by the pseudonym ‘Jorge’.

The shadowy firm was investigated and exposed by an international consortium of some 30 news outlets—including Israeli newspapers Haaretz and TheMarker, and the French non-profit Forbidden Stories—as a global disinformation contractor specialising in malign cyber activities, including hacking, sabotage and bot farm-run social media disinformation campaigns, to manipulate the outcomes of elections in 30 countries, including India.

‘Team Jorge’ is located in Modi’in, located 35 km south-east of Tel Aviv. Designed as an aspiring ‘City of the Future’, the relatively new town has no connection with Modi, but the coincidence is nonetheless uncanny. (Incidentally, after Modi became India’s first prime minister to visit Israel in July 2017, the Netanyahu government named the Israeli chrysanthemum after him.)