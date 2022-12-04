ISIS-K claims attack at Pakistan embassy in Kabul

Pakistan repatriated the wounded guard by helicopter and he was being treated at a hospital.



On Friday, Pakistan summoned Afghanistan's Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad and conveyed to him its deep concern over the attack on the country's Head of Mission in Kabul.



Pakistan demanded that perpetrators of the attack must be apprehended and brought to justice urgently, an investigation be launched into the serious breach of security of the embassy premises, and that all necessary steps be taken to ensure the security of the diplomatic premises, officers and staff working in Pakistan's Mission in Kabul and Consulates in Jalalabad, Kandahar, Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif.



Acting Foreign Minister of Interim Government of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi strongly condemned the attack on Nizamani.