Islamabad HC hears plea to put Imran, ex-ministers on Exit Control List

The application was filed by Maulvi Iqbal Haider, who requested the IHC to place the names of Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former deputy speaker Qasim Suri and Asad Majeed on the ECL, reports The News International.



He also requested the court to issue an order for an inquiry against the former premier and the ministers regarding the alleged threat letter.



The plea was filed by Haider as Khan left the Prime Minister's House on Sunday following his ouster from office as a result of a successful no-confidence vote against him by the opposition.