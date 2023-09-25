Islamabad HC orders transfer of Imran Khan to high-security Adiala prison

A top Pakistani court on Monday ordered authorities to shift former prime minister Imran Khan from the Attock jail in Punjab province to high-security Adiala prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, according to media reports.

In August, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petitioned the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to transfer the deposed party chief to Adiala prison where A-class facilities are available, keeping in view Khan's affluent family background, social and political status.

During the hearing, the IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq remarked, “Shift the PTI chairman to Adiala jail”.

A written ruling has yet to be issued in the case, the Dawn newspaper reported.

“IHC Chief Justice has ordered moving PTI chairman Imran Khan from Attock Prison to Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi,” Khan's party said.