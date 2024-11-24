Islamabad locked down ahead of planned protest by Imran Khan's party in Pakistan

Pakistan deployed heavy security forces in the national capital, sealed key roads and suspended mobile and internet services in certain areas as supporters of jailed former premier Imran Khan Sunday geared up for a protest march towards Islamabad.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has called on the public to join the march to "break the shackles of slavery".

A convoy under the leadership of Khan's wife Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur left for Islamabad from Peshawar.

Geo News reported that Bibi was part of the convoy that started from Peshawar, but the KP chief minister was leading the protest.

Earlier, it was said that Bibi would not attend the protest.

KP government spokesperson Muhammad Ali Saif said all arrangements have been made to remove the obstacles. He also alleged that last night police opened fire on the anti-barricading machinery and tried to set it on fire, but the PTI supporters foiled the arson attempt.

He also said that the government still has time to fulfil their demands, warning that there could be a situation like Bangladesh, where a mass protest led by students toppled longtime prime minister Sheikh Hasina's government in August.

Khan's party shared pictures and videos of various groups leaving from different cities for Islamabad to take part in the protest.

In the national capital, police were taking no chances to let anyone enter the city and arrested about 16 protestors from the Faizabad area of Rawalpindi as they tried to enter Islamabad.