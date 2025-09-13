Israel accuses Pakistan of ‘double standards’ over Osama bin Laden at UN

Israel has accused Pakistan of “double standards” at the United Nations Security Council, saying the country cannot change the fact that Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden was sheltered and killed on its soil.

“When bin Laden was eliminated in Pakistan, the question was not ‘why target a terrorist on foreign soil?’” Israel’s UN ambassador Danny Danon said on Thursday, pointing to Pakistan’s envoy Asim Iftikhar Ahmad. “The question was, ‘Why was a terrorist given shelter at all?’ There was no immunity for bin Laden, and there can be no immunity for Hamas.”

The exchange came during a UNSC meeting discussing Israel’s recent strike on Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar. Ahmad condemned Israel’s actions as “illegal and unprovoked aggression” and accused it of repeatedly violating international law through military operations in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Iran, and Yemen.