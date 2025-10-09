Israel and Hamas agree on first-phase peace deal, hostages set for release

In a dramatic turn that could reshape the Middle East, the release of hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops signal a landmark diplomatic triumph, with Donald Trump celebrating it as a “Great Day for Peace.”

In what has been hailed as a historic turning point in one of the world’s most intractable conflicts, Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a US-brokered peace deal — a moment that comes exactly two years and a day after the devastating 7 October Hamas attacks that ignited the war.

The accord, crafted under the stewardship of US President Donald Trump, marks the first tangible progress toward ending a brutal conflict that has scarred the Middle East and shaken global politics.

Announcing the breakthrough on Truth Social late Wednesday, Trump declared, “Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps.”

He added triumphantly, “This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America.”

The announcement followed a moment of high drama in Washington earlier in the day. During a closed-door meeting with journalists, secretary of state Marco Rubio was seen whispering urgently into the President’s ear — conveying that the warring sides, negotiating in Cairo under Egyptian mediation, were on the verge of a deal.