Israel attacks Iran’s capital with explosions booming across Tehran

Multiple sites in the capital were hit in the attack, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said targeted both nuclear and military sites. Also targeted were officials leading Iran's nuclear programme and its ballistic-missile arsenal.

The assault came amid warnings from Israel that it would not permit Tehran to build a nuclear weapon, though it remains unclear how close the country actually is to achieving that.

Netanyahu said in an address on YouTube that the attacks will continue "for as many days as it takes to remove this threat".

The attack followed increasing tensions that led the US to pull some diplomats from Iraq's capital and to offer voluntary evacuations for the families of US troops in the wider Middle East.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said Israel took "unilateral action against Iran" and that Israel advised the US that it believed the strikes were necessary for its self-defence.

"We are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region," Rubio said in a statement released by the White House that warned Iran against targeting US interests or personnel.

The attack comes as tensions have reached new heights over Tehran's rapidly-advancing nuclear programme.

The Board of Governors at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the first time in 20 years on Thursday censured Iran over its refusal to work with its inspectors. Iran immediately announced it would establish a third enrichment site in the country and swap out some centrifuges for more-advanced ones.

There are multiple assessments on how many nuclear weapons Iran could potentially build, should it choose to do so. Iran would need months to assemble, test and field any weapon, which it so far has said it has no desire to do. US intelligence agencies also assess Iran does not have a weapons programme at this time.

Benchmark Brent crude spiked on news of the attack, rising nearly 5 per cent.