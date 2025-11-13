Israel bans families of deported Palestinian prisoners from travelling

Al-Zaghari urged international organisations and humanitarian agencies to intervene to end the ban, noting that the future of the deportees remains uncertain. “Several issues concerning their status are unresolved, including whether they will be permanently resettled in other countries,” he added.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, Israel deported 383 Palestinian detainees to Egypt this year under a prisoner-hostage exchange agreement with Hamas. Most of them have remained in Egypt since their release, unable to return home.

As part of the Gaza ceasefire deal, Israel stipulated that Palestinians convicted of killing Israelis would be permanently deported if released and barred from returning to the occupied West Bank.

Israeli authorities have yet to comment on the reported travel restrictions or the allegations of collective punishment.

With IANS inputs