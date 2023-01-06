Israel builds 4.6-km wall around Gaza Strip

Israel has started building a 4.6-km-long wall around the Gaza Strip to protect Israeli communities in its vicinity from fire from the coastal Palestinian enclave, the Defence Ministry here said.



"Work has begun on a security corridor project adjacent to the Gaza Strip, with the aim of concealing roads to allow residents to drive around safely in times of emergency without fear of counterfire from the Gaza Strip," Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying in a statement on Thursday.



The wall is being built along two highways near Gaza.



Bicycle lanes will also be constructed as part of the project, according to the Ministry.