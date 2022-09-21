Israel closes crossings to Palestinian territories during Jewish holidays

It will start on the afternoon of September 25 and will be lifted at midnight between September 27-28, "in accordance with a situation assessment", the army said.



On October 9, another day-long closure will be imposed, ahead of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.



Six days later, another one-day closure will be imposed due to the same holiday.



This year, the move comes at a sensitive time due to rising number of clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the West Bank.