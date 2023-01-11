Israel completes sale of Haifa Port for $1.15 bn

Israel has finalised the privatisation of Haifa Port, one of the country's leading ports, Israel's Finance Ministry said in a statement.



The state-owned Mediterranean port, located in northern Israel, was sold to a group consisting of the Indian giant Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (Adani Ports & SEZ) and the Israeli company Gadot Chemical Terminals, who jointly won a governmental tender.



The deal was completed after the Indian-Israeli group received all Israeli government approvals for the deal which is worth 3.97 billion shekels ($1.15 billion), the Ministry said on Tuesday.