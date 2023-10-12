IDF chief Halevi admits military failed to prevent Hamas attack, vows probe

In his first public statement since the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in the Gaza Strip began, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) chief of staff lieutenant general Herzi Halevi acknowledged failures that enabled "infiltration and mass murders" by Hamas last week, media reports said.

"The IDF is responsible for the security of the country and its citizens, and on Saturday morning in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, we did not handle it. We will learn, we will investigate, but now is the time for war," Halevi said from southern Israel.

He added that Israel will do everything it can to rescue the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas and other groups, the Times of Israel reported.

"We are five days after a murderous, brutal and surprising incident. The slaughter by the murderous Hamas terrorists, the human animals, of our children, our wives and our people, is animalistic, it is inhumane. The IDF is fighting merciless terrorists who have committed unimaginable acts.