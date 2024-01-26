Israel-Hamas conflict: CIA, Mossad chiefs to meet Qatar PM for temporary ceasefire

The director of the American spy agency, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and the chief of the Israel Spy agency, Mossad, will be meeting the Prime Minister of Qatar in a European capital for reaching a temporary ceasefire into the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza strip.

The release of Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity will also be discussed in the meeting along with the temporary ceasefire.

The chiefs of Shin Bet and the Egyptian intelligence will also be present, according to Hebrew media.

CIA director William Burns and Mossad chief David Barnea will meet with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani to discuss the release of the remaining 132 hostages held by Hamas on October 7, and a pause in fighting in the Gaza strip.

White House Middle East czar Brett McGurk was in Qatar and Egypt this week for talks on the same subject.

Israel’s war cabinet met on Thursday night, 25 January at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv to discuss the hostage talks.

IDF hostage envoy Nitzan Alon and PMO hostage coordinator Gal Hirsch were also in attendance.

Burns and Barnea were involved in the earlier meeting with Qatari and Egyptian officials that led to a temporary weeklong ceasefire between November 24 and December 1,2023 that saw 105 hostages freed.