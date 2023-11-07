Israel-Hamas conflict: Netanyahu plans to hold Gaza indefinitely

The Palestinians’ worst fear of a second ‘Nakba’ (catastrophe) appears to be coming true as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel will have "the overall security responsibility" in Gaza "for an indefinite period".

Simply put, this means Israel plans to drive Palestinians out of northern Gaza and the West Bank, foist a pliable administration and take total control of the area.

One month after Hamas’s attack killed 1,400 people, the Israeli prime minister has said he would consider hour-long “tactical little pauses” in fighting to allow the entry of aid or the exit of hostages from the Gaza Strip, but rejected calls for a ceasefire.

Asked who should “govern” Gaza after fighting ends, Netanyahu told ABC News in an interview “Those who don’t want to continue the way of Hamas.”

He added: “Israel will for an indefinite period … have the overall security responsibility [in Gaza] because we’ve seen what happens when we don’t have that security responsibility.”