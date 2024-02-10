Israel-Hamas war: IDF ramps up strikes on Rafah
Israeli airstrikes killed scores of Palestinians in Rafah hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed the military to plan for the evacuation of the area. Follow DW for more.
- Israel intensifies airstrikes on Gaza's Rafah
- Syria accuses Israel of striking Damascus
Deadly strikes in Rafah as Netanyahu orders to plan evacuation
At least 25 people were killed as Israeli airstrikes pounded the city of Rafah on Gaza's southern border overnight and into Saturday, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory.
The ministry's figures are deemed largely accurate by the UN but do not differentiate between militants and civilians.
More than half of Gaza's over 2-million-strong population has flooded into Rafah, which lies on the Egyptian border, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed the country's military to plan for the "evacuation of the population and destroying" Hamas fighters in Rafah on Friday.
Israeli forces have already carried out operations in the strip's two main cities — Gaza City and Khan Younis.
The plan has been heavily criticized by humanitarians and some of Israel's closest allies.
"Israel's declared ground offensive on Rafah would be catastrophic and must not proceed," Doctors Without Borders said in a statement. "There is no place that is safe in Gaza and no way for people to leave."
"There is a sense of growing anxiety, growing panic in Rafah," said Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UNRWA agency. "People have no idea where to go."
"No war can be allowed in a gigantic refugee camp," said Jan Egeland, Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, warning of a "bloodbath" if Israeli operations expand there.
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority, which administers part of the West Bank, called it a "blatant violation of all red lines."
Mahmoud Abbas warned it would amount to a "prelude to expulsion."
The US State Department also said it does not support a ground offensive in Rafah, warning that, if not properly planned, such an operation risked "disaster."
Three dead in strikes near Syrian capital
The Syrian military has said Israel struck several sites on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on Saturday.
The attacks came from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Syrian state news agency SANA reported, citing an unnamed military official.
Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported three people were killed when a residential building was struck to the west of the capital.
There was no immediate comment from Israel.
Israel has launched hundreds of strikes on its northern neighbor since 2011, targeting Iran-backed forces, including Hezbollah and Syrian army positions.
The strikes have intensified since Hamas' October 7 attacks on Israel.
Berlin's Free University bans student accused of attacking Jewish peer
Berlin's Free University (FU) has banned a student from campus who allegedly assaulted another student in an apparent antisemitic attack.
A Jewish student at FU was hospitalized last weekend due to facial fractures. A fellow German student allegedly confronted the 30-year-old about his pro-Israeli activism and then punched and kicked him. The incident was reported to have taken place in the central Mitte district of Berlin.
"In view of the offense, the suspect would be perceived as a threat on the university campus," FU President Günter Ziegler said in a statement on Friday.
The university cannot legally expel the student.
"In order to protect the members of the university and to safeguard the peace of the university, the ban that has now been imposed for an initial period of three months is indispensable," Ziegler said, adding it could be extended.
The public prosecutor's office is investigating the case but told the German press agency DPA it is assuming the attack was targeted and antisemitic.
