'Israel-Palestine war is a dark cloud for world economy', says IMF chief

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said the Israel-Palestine conflict has darkened the horizon for the world economy that was already going through a phase of weak growth.

Georgieva said the International Monetary Fund was “very closely monitoring how the situation evolves” and how it is affecting the oil markets.

"Very clearly, this is a new cloud on not the safest horizon for the world economy, a new cloud darkening this horizon, and of course, not needed," she told a news conference at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Marrakech, Morocco.

She said there had been some fluctuations in oil prices and reactions in markets but it was too early to predict the economic impact.