Israel hands over 45 Palestinian bodies, Hamas returns remains of 3 hostages

Israel on Tuesday, 4 November, handed over the bodies of 45 Palestinians to authorities in Gaza, a day after Hamas returned the remains of three Israeli soldiers killed in the 7 October 2023 attacks that triggered the conflict, according to Gaza health officials.

The exchange is part of a continuing arrangement under the US-brokered ceasefire agreement that took effect on 10 October in the second year of the war.

Gaza’s health ministry stated that the Palestinian remains were received at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza around midday. The ministry has been posting photographs of the remains online to help families identify them, citing limited availability of DNA testing kits. It said only about 75 bodies handed over since the truce began have been formally identified.

Under the current terms, Palestinian militants have returned the remains of 20 hostages, while Israel has released 270 Palestinian bodies, with officials indicating the ratio is 15 Palestinian bodies for each hostage returned.

Israel identified the three hostages returned on Sunday night as Capt. Omer Neutra, Staff Sgt Oz Daniel and Col Assaf Hamami. The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the remains were located in a tunnel in southern Gaza. Neutra, an American-Israeli, was abducted with his tank crew; the Israeli military announced his death in December 2024. Daniel, 19, and Hamami, a brigade commander, were also killed on 7 October 2023.

Militant groups have been returning one or two bodies at a time, while Israel has called for faster transfers. Hamas has said search efforts are hampered by the scale of damage across Gaza.