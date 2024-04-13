Iran will attack our military establishments, says Israeli intelligence

The Israeli intelligence agencies Mossad and Shin Bet have reported to the Israel war cabinet that Iran could conduct a minor drone attack on Israeli military establishments.

Sources in Israel's Defence Ministry told IANS that the agencies have informed that Iran would not go for a major attack on Israel and that missiles may not be used.

A senior official with Israel's defence ministry, while speaking to IANS, said: "Iran will not attack Israel in a major way and might go for a drone attack. However, Israel is well prepared for that.”

US President Joe Biden has already warned Iran against a possible attack.

Meanwhile, Israel defence minister Yoav Gallant on Friday, said: "The world is seeing the true face of Iran, the terrorist body that incites terror attack across the Middle East and funds Hamas, Hezbollah and other proxies in attacking Israel.”