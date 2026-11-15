Israel kills Hamas commander, vows to continue Gaza offensive

Footage verified by Al Jazeera and shared by Palestinian journalists showed ambulances inside the hospital premises, along with stretchers bearing what appeared to be bloodstains.

Al-Mawasi, a coastal area along the Mediterranean Sea, is home to large numbers of displaced Palestinians living in makeshift tents. Despite Israel previously designating the area as a humanitarian zone, it has been repeatedly targeted in Israeli attacks.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, Israeli attacks killed 16 Palestinians and injured 68 others over the 48 hours leading up to its latest update on Saturday.

Since the ceasefire came into effect on 11 October 2025, at least 1,643 Palestinians have been killed and 5,964 injured in Israeli attacks. The ministry also said that at least 850 bodies have been recovered from beneath the rubble during this period.

The death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has reached at least 74,695, while 176,093 people have been injured, according to the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the ministry reported that deaths linked to extreme cold have risen to 11 following the death of a nine-month-old baby from hypothermia, marking the first such fatality this winter.

With most of Gaza’s population displaced, thousands of families continue to endure harsh conditions in makeshift tents and damaged buildings. Recent heavy rainfall has further worsened their situation, causing flooding and water damage to already fragile shelters.

Israel's vow to continue its offensive policy comes amid renewed attacks across Gaza, raising further concerns over the future of the October 2025 ceasefire and the safety of displaced Palestinians.