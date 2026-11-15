Israel kills Hamas commander, vows to continue Gaza offensive
Gaza’s death toll stands at 74,695 as harsh winter conditions threaten displaced civilians
Hamas confirmed that Rafah Brigade commander Samir Abu Younis was killed in an Israeli drone strike in Khan Younis, which also injured two people
Israel vowed to continue its offensive in Gaza despite the October 2025 ceasefire, with 16 Palestinians killed and 68 injured in the latest 48-hour period
Gaza’s death toll since October 2023 has reached 74,695, while worsening winter conditions, heavy rains and displacement continue to threaten civilians
Hamas has confirmed that its Rafah Brigade commander, Samir Abu Younis, was killed in an Israeli air strike targeting the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
Earlier, the Israeli military and Shin Bet security agency said in a joint statement that they had carried out a drone strike targeting a senior Hamas military commander in Khan Younis on Saturday. Israel has also vowed to continue its offensive policy in Gaza, signalling no immediate end to its military operations despite the ceasefire.
The strike hit a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians, injuring two other people. The wounded were taken to Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, medical personnel told Al Jazeera.
Footage verified by Al Jazeera and shared by Palestinian journalists showed ambulances inside the hospital premises, along with stretchers bearing what appeared to be bloodstains.
Al-Mawasi, a coastal area along the Mediterranean Sea, is home to large numbers of displaced Palestinians living in makeshift tents. Despite Israel previously designating the area as a humanitarian zone, it has been repeatedly targeted in Israeli attacks.
According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, Israeli attacks killed 16 Palestinians and injured 68 others over the 48 hours leading up to its latest update on Saturday.
Since the ceasefire came into effect on 11 October 2025, at least 1,643 Palestinians have been killed and 5,964 injured in Israeli attacks. The ministry also said that at least 850 bodies have been recovered from beneath the rubble during this period.
The death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has reached at least 74,695, while 176,093 people have been injured, according to the Health Ministry.
Meanwhile, the ministry reported that deaths linked to extreme cold have risen to 11 following the death of a nine-month-old baby from hypothermia, marking the first such fatality this winter.
With most of Gaza’s population displaced, thousands of families continue to endure harsh conditions in makeshift tents and damaged buildings. Recent heavy rainfall has further worsened their situation, causing flooding and water damage to already fragile shelters.
Israel's vow to continue its offensive policy comes amid renewed attacks across Gaza, raising further concerns over the future of the October 2025 ceasefire and the safety of displaced Palestinians.