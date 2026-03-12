Israel launches new wide-scale strikes on Iran after missile attack alarms

Israel launched a fresh “wide-scale wave of strikes” against Iran early on Thursday, moments after missile alarms echoed across the country, warning residents of incoming projectiles.

In Tel Aviv, residents reported hearing powerful explosions as air defences roared into action. State-owned broadcaster Kan TV reported that debris from intercepted missiles fell at several locations in the metropolitan area. Emergency responders from Magen David Adom rushed to sites where missile impacts or fragments had been reported, searching for casualties amid the tense predawn hours.

The renewed exchange of fire followed a night of heavy Israeli airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, a stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah. In retaliation, Hezbollah unleashed hours-long barrages of rockets toward northern Israel.

Israeli military officials said roughly 100 rockets and several drones were launched by Hezbollah militants at northern Israel, while Iran simultaneously fired multiple missiles targeting the same region and other parts of the country. Authorities reported several impact sites, with at least two civilians suffering minor injuries, according to Magen David Adom.