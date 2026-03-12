Israel launches new wide-scale strikes on Iran after missile attack alarms
Hezbollah fires about 100 rockets and drones at northern Israel, while Iran launches missiles at the same region and other areas
Israel launched a fresh “wide-scale wave of strikes” against Iran early on Thursday, moments after missile alarms echoed across the country, warning residents of incoming projectiles.
In Tel Aviv, residents reported hearing powerful explosions as air defences roared into action. State-owned broadcaster Kan TV reported that debris from intercepted missiles fell at several locations in the metropolitan area. Emergency responders from Magen David Adom rushed to sites where missile impacts or fragments had been reported, searching for casualties amid the tense predawn hours.
The renewed exchange of fire followed a night of heavy Israeli airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, a stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah. In retaliation, Hezbollah unleashed hours-long barrages of rockets toward northern Israel.
Israeli military officials said roughly 100 rockets and several drones were launched by Hezbollah militants at northern Israel, while Iran simultaneously fired multiple missiles targeting the same region and other parts of the country. Authorities reported several impact sites, with at least two civilians suffering minor injuries, according to Magen David Adom.
The spiralling hostilities come as the regional confrontation — triggered by joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran — entered its 13th day, raising fears of a broader conflagration across West Asia.
Meanwhile, Washington signalled that its military campaign against Tehran was intensifying. Brad Cooper, commander of the United States Central Command, said American forces had struck more than 5,500 targets inside Iran since the launch of Operation Epic Fury.
Describing the campaign as sustained and expanding, Cooper said US forces were applying relentless pressure on Iran’s military capabilities across multiple domains.
“In short, US forces continue delivering devastating combat power against the Iranian regime,” he said.
According to the commander, the strikes have targeted a wide range of strategic assets, including missile and drone infrastructure, naval platforms, and elements of Iran’s defence-industrial network. Among the targets hit were more than 60 ships, struck with a variety of precision weapon systems.
As missiles streak across skies and airstrikes reverberate across cities and coastlines, the conflict shows little sign of abating, deepening concerns that the already volatile regional crisis could widen further in the days ahead.
With IANS inputs
