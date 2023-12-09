Israel-Palestine conflict: Decomposed bodies of infants found in evacuated hospital in Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces refuted responsibility for the deaths, labeling the allegations as false and a distortion of facts
The decomposed bodies of infants were found on hospital beds in ICU ward of evacuated Al-Nasr hospital in Gaza, the media reported.
Three of the infants were attached to the hospital machines and diapers and milk bottles were found next to the bodies, CNN reported.
A video in which four decomposed bodies could be seen was filmed on November 27 by journalist Mohamed Baalousha, a Gaza reporter for UAE-based news outlet Al Mashhad. Baalousha has shared the video with CNN.
"As per Israeli forces direction, Al-Nasr hospital was evacuated on 10 November," several medical staff and health officials working there said.
The medical staff said they had to leave young children behind in the ICU as they had no means to safely move them.
The Israel Defense Forces denied the responsiblity for these deaths, saying the allegations are false and distortion of facts.
Published: 09 Dec 2023, 3:26 PM