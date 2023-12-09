Israel-Palestine conflict: Decomposed bodies of infants found in evacuated hospital in Gaza

The decomposed bodies of infants were found on hospital beds in ICU ward of evacuated Al-Nasr hospital in Gaza, the media reported.

Three of the infants were attached to the hospital machines and diapers and milk bottles were found next to the bodies, CNN reported.

A video in which four decomposed bodies could be seen was filmed on November 27 by journalist Mohamed Baalousha, a Gaza reporter for UAE-based news outlet Al Mashhad. Baalousha has shared the video with CNN.