Israel-Palestine conflict: Israel to increase fuel supply to Gaza

The Israel security cabinet has voted in favour of the country‘s decision to allow more supply of fuel in Gaza.

This was announced by the Israel Prime Minister's office on Wednesday night, 6 December. However, two ministers of the security cabinet, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, voted against this.

The two ministers are considered far right leaders.

It is to be noted that the US has been putting pressure on the Israeli government to increase the supply of fuel into the Gaza strip.

The US has asked Israel to allow a supply of 1,80,000 litres of fuel daily as against the present supply of 60,000 litres per day.

The Israel PMO in the statement said that Israel would allow a minimal amount of fuel per day that was required to prevent a humanitarian collapse and spread of epidemic in South Gaza strip.