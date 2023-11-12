Israel-Palestine war: India votes in favour of 5 UN resolutions, abstains on one

India voted in favour of five resolutions relating to the situation in the Middle East, including one that condemned Israeli settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and abstained on one resolution.

The Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) of the UN General Assembly approved six draft resolutions on November 9 all by recorded votes, relating to the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.

India voted in favour of a resolution that condemns Israeli settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The draft resolution titled Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the Occupied Syrian Golan' was approved by the Special Political and Decolonization Committee (Fourth Committee) by a recorded vote of 145 in favour, 7 against and 18 abstentions.

Those voting against the resolution were Canada, Hungary, Israel, the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru and the United States.

India was among the 145 nations that voted in favour of the resolution along with Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, France, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, Russia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the UK.