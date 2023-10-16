Israel resumes water supply to Gaza Strip

Israel has resumed water supply to the Gaza Strip after shutting it off following the Hamas terror onslaught last Saturday, 14 October, media reports said.

The decision is publicised by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan who told CNN that his Israeli counterparts had informed him of the move within the last hour.

A US lawmaker told The Times of Israel that a senior Israeli official had indicated to them that Jerusalem will allow food, water and medicine into Gaza after imposing a siege on the enclave, as it appears to be gearing up for a ground operation to destroy Hamas.

The US lawmaker clarified that Israel has not committed to letting in electricity and fuel supplies into Gaza, which they say are not covered by the same rules under laws of armed conflict.

The decision, confirmed moments ago by Israel's Energy Minister, ends a days-long restriction by Israel on the water supply to the territory.

While the Israeli aerial bombardment continues in southern Gaza, this early sign suggests Israel is attempting to "divide the strip" and "go through it piece by piece, rather than everyone being on the run with nowhere to go, BBC reported.