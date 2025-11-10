Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians as Kushner meets Netanyahu to push Gaza ceasefire

Israel on Monday handed over the remains of 15 Palestinians to Gaza, marking another cautious step in a fragile, US-brokered ceasefire effort. The transfer came just a day after Palestinian militants returned the body of an Israeli hostage, furthering a sequence of limited exchanges designed to sustain the uneasy truce.

With this latest exchange, only four bodies of Israeli hostages are believed to remain in Gaza.

The development coincided with a high-level visit by Jared Kushner — senior adviser and son-in-law to US President Donald Trump — who met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem to review the next stages of the agreement. A photograph of the two men, released by Netanyahu’s office, underscored the diplomatic symbolism of Kushner’s re-emergence as a mediator in a deal that remains fraught with uncertainty.

The ceasefire’s first stage, now nearing its end, has so far held tenuously. It recalls earlier efforts that unravelled, notably in January this year, when a temporary truce collapsed soon after a prisoner–hostage exchange. That breakdown led to a renewed Israeli air campaign over Gaza, with mediators unable to secure progress on two of the most contentious issues — the withdrawal of Israeli troops and the establishment of a viable governing authority for the enclave.

Those same obstacles loom large once again. The second phase of the current plan calls for forming a joint administrative council for Gaza and deploying an international stabilisation force to oversee the transition. Neither the composition of such a body nor the identity of the countries willing to contribute troops has been clarified.

Latest exchange of bodies

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said the International Committee of the Red Cross handed over the remains of the 15 Palestinians on Monday, bringing the total number of bodies received since the ceasefire began to 315.