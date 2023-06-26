World

Israel says 'Iranian' attack against its citizen in Cyprus thwarted

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office released a statement on Sunday expressing satisfaction over the prevention of the attack "planned against Israeli targets"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo Courtesy: PTI)
IANS

The Israeli government has claimed that an Iranian plot to carry out an attack against Israelis in Cyprus has been thwarted.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office released a statement on Sunday expressing satisfaction over the prevention of the attack "planned against Israeli targets", Xinhua news agency reported.

The office said Israel "operates through a wide variety of methods worldwide to protect Jews and Israelis and will continue to act to undermine Iranian terrorism wherever it arises".

According to media reports in Cyprus, a coordination between Cypriot, American and Israeli security agencies foiled an "attack by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps" against Israelis and Jews in Cyprus. 


