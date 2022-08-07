Israel says 'misfire' by Palestinian militants kills civilians in Gaza

An Israeli military spokesperson said that "an in-depth debrief" showed that the Israeli Air Force did not carry out any airstrikes in Jabaliya at the time of the incident.

At least five people, including four children, were killed and 15 others injured on Saturday night by an explosion in the refugee camp of Jabaliya, according to Palestinian sources and paramedics.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), at least 350 rockets have been fired toward Israel since Friday, and more than 95 percent of them were intercepted by air defense systems, with no injuries or major damage reported.