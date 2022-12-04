Israel strikes Gaza in response to rocket firing

The airstrikes were an Israeli response to the earlier firing of three rockets at southern Israel, said an Israeli army spokesman. No group has claimed responsibility for firing the rockets.



Militants in the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave also fired at least five rockets at southern Israeli communities close to the borders with the Gaza Strip during the airstrikes, sources close to Hamas security said, adding that an anti-craft missile was fired at Israeli fighter jets by Hamas militants.



Media outlets in Gaza quoted an Egyptian source as saying that Egyptian intelligence is in intensive contact with the Palestinian factions to avoid an escalation in Gaza.