Israel strikes Iran in broad daylight; US involved as nuclear tensions surge

Israel launched a sweeping daylight attack on Iran’s capital on Saturday, striking targets in central Tehran and elsewhere across the country, in a dramatic escalation of tensions linked to Iran’s nuclear programme.

US officials confirmed American participation in the operation, though details of the extent and nature of that involvement were not immediately disclosed.

A thick plume of smoke rose from downtown Tehran, with one of the first apparent impacts occurring near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Roads leading to the compound were sealed off shortly after the explosions. It was not immediately clear whether the 86-year-old leader was present at the time. He has not been seen publicly in recent days amid intensifying rhetoric between Tehran and Washington.

Iranian state media acknowledged explosions in the capital and later reported strikes nationwide. No official casualty figures were released in the immediate aftermath. Iranian authorities shut down the country’s airspace and cut mobile phone services in parts of Tehran.

What is known so far

Explosions were reported near Khamenei’s office in central Tehran.

Iranian media said strikes occurred in multiple provinces, suggesting a coordinated campaign.

The United States confirmed participation in the operation, but the White House declined immediate comment.

Iran closed its airspace and restricted communications in parts of the capital.

Israel activated sirens nationwide and closed its own airspace.

A US official and a second person familiar with the operation, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Washington was involved in the strikes. It was not specified whether the US role included direct air operations, intelligence support, logistics or defensive coordination.

According to an official briefed on the Israeli campaign, the targets included: