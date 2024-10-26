Israel targets Iranian military sites; Iran claims limited damage, signals retaliation

Israel launched a major airstrike operation targeting Iranian military sites early Saturday, 26 October marking an escalation in hostilities between the two nations. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) dubbed the mission “Days of Repentance,” with dozens of Israeli aircraft, including fighter jets and refuelers, striking Iranian military targets over multiple hours.

The IDF indicated these strikes were a direct response to recent Iranian missile attacks against Israel, which followed the assassination of regional figures tied to Iran and its allies.

Lt. Col. Daniel Hagari, spokesperson for the IDF, confirmed that the operation concluded successfully, stating that Israel’s strikes “thwarted immediate threats to the State of Israel.” He said that the airstrikes, which targeted Iranian air defence systems and ballistic missile manufacturing facilities in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam, have broadened Israel's operational freedom in Iran and established a larger range of potential targets for future defence efforts.

Hagari warned that any new escalation from Iran would prompt a swift and strong Israeli response.

Iranian officials, however, have downplayed the impact, asserting that their air defence systems intercepted several of Israel’s missiles. Iranian authorities reported only "limited damage" to a few sites, without disclosing any casualties.

Explosions were reported early Saturday morning in Tehran and nearby Karaj, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, though Iranian state media has provided little detail on the strikes.