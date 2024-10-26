Israel targets Iranian military sites; Iran claims limited damage, signals retaliation
Israel launched a major airstrike operation targeting Iranian military sites early Saturday, 26 October marking an escalation in hostilities between the two nations. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) dubbed the mission “Days of Repentance,” with dozens of Israeli aircraft, including fighter jets and refuelers, striking Iranian military targets over multiple hours.
The IDF indicated these strikes were a direct response to recent Iranian missile attacks against Israel, which followed the assassination of regional figures tied to Iran and its allies.
Lt. Col. Daniel Hagari, spokesperson for the IDF, confirmed that the operation concluded successfully, stating that Israel’s strikes “thwarted immediate threats to the State of Israel.” He said that the airstrikes, which targeted Iranian air defence systems and ballistic missile manufacturing facilities in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam, have broadened Israel's operational freedom in Iran and established a larger range of potential targets for future defence efforts.
Hagari warned that any new escalation from Iran would prompt a swift and strong Israeli response.
Iranian officials, however, have downplayed the impact, asserting that their air defence systems intercepted several of Israel’s missiles. Iranian authorities reported only "limited damage" to a few sites, without disclosing any casualties.
Explosions were reported early Saturday morning in Tehran and nearby Karaj, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, though Iranian state media has provided little detail on the strikes.
Iran’s response follows an escalation of tensions since 1st October, when Iranian forces launched a reported 200 ballistic missiles aimed at Israeli military and intelligence targets in retaliation for what Iran describes as the assassinations of high-profile figures, including Hamas’ Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC General Abbas Nilforoushan. Tehran, asserting its right to self-defence, warned that any Israeli actions would be met with a “proportional and calculated” response.
The US government, informed of Israel’s plans ahead of the airstrikes, did not participate in the operation. However, White House officials reiterated Israel’s right to defend itself and advised both nations to avoid further escalation.
A senior official noted that Israel’s actions were “targeted and precise,” and cautioned Iran against retaliating, indicating that any renewed hostilities could bring “consequences” for Tehran. President Joe Biden’s administration maintained close contact with Israel throughout the operation, though US media reports said there was no direct American involvement.
The current situation remains tense as each side assesses potential next steps. The IDF has indicated that it will maintain heightened vigilance, while Iranian officials have promised a “well-calculated” response should they perceive additional provocations. Both countries appear committed to defending their respective national interests, raising concerns of a broader confrontation in the region.