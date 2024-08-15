Israel to build new Jewish settlement between Jerusalem and West Bank

Israel is to build the first West Bank settlement since 2017, announced the Israeli civil administration, the country's governing body that operates in the West Bank, local media reported.

Nahal Heletz, the new settlement, will cover approximately 148 acres (about 600,000 square metres) southwest of Jerusalem, near the Palestinian city of Bethlehem, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the Times of Israel.

The construction is likely years away since obtaining the zoning plans and construction permits would take time, the report further read.