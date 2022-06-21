Israel to hold 5th general election in 3 years after coalition collapses

"Citizens of Israel, we stand before you today in a difficult moment, but with the understanding that we have made the right decision for the people of Israel," Bennett said in a joint statement alongside Lapid, which was broadcast live.



Bennett noted that he and Lapid decided on the move in the wake of their failure to pass regulations that provides protections to Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.



The regulations will expire at the end of June, but the opposition, mostly composed of pro-settler parties, voted against a government-sponsored bill to extend them in order to force the coalition to resign.



Bennett, leader of the pro-settler party of Yamina, said he held a series of consultations with judicial and security officials on June 17 that made him realise that the expiration of the regulation will create "horrible damages".



He said the coalition "left no stone unturned" in an attempt to raise enough votes to pass the bill in Parliament, but the efforts were "fruitless".



Bennett and Lapid have struggled to keep together the shaky coalition of eight parties since its establishment last year, but a series of defections left it without a majority in the parliament for more than two months.



Last week, Nir Orbach, a lawmaker with Bennett's Yamina party, announced he was resigning from the coalition because it had failed in "lifting Israelis' spirits".



After his exit, the coalition was left with only 59 seats in the 120-seat Knesset.



Other lawmakers have also threatened to rebel.



Bennett's coalition was inaugurated in June 2021, after a string of inconclusive elections.