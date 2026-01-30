Israel to reopen Gaza border crossing with Egypt after nearly two years

Israel has announced that it will reopen the Rafah border crossing with Egypt for limited pedestrian movement after nearly two years of closure, a development tied to the implementation of a fragile ceasefire and broader political pressures. The crossing — Gaza’s main gateway to the outside world and its civilian lifeline — has been largely sealed since Israeli forces took control of the Gazan side in May 2024 amid the Israeli crackdown on Hamas and civilians.

On Sunday, the Rafah crossing is expected to allow Palestinians to enter and exit the Gaza Strip, although strict vetting by Israeli and Egyptian authorities will remain in place and movement will be limited initially to people rather than goods. European Union border patrol agents are likely to help supervise operations at the crossing as part of international monitoring arrangements agreed under a broader peace plan framework.

The decision to reopen Rafah follows the recovery of the remains of the last Israeli hostage, police master sgt Ran Gvili, whose body was found in northern Gaza after an extensive Israeli military search. This recovery fulfilled a key condition of the US-brokered ceasefire plan, and cleared the way for the next phase of its implementation.

The ceasefire, initially agreed in October 2025 under the auspices of US President Donald Trump’s peace initiative, aimed to halt hostilities between Israel and Hamas after more than two years of intense conflict that erupted following Hamas' 7 October 2023 attack on Israel. Thousands of civilians were killed in Gaza, and the blockade of crossings like Rafah contributed to severe humanitarian distress.