Israel using sophisticated drones and AI to target and kill Palestinian children

Justice Srinivasan Muralidhar, a retired high court chief justice from India and the current chair of the UN Independent Commission of Inquiry on the occupied Palestinian territory, briefed the media in Geneva on 23 June along with two of his fellow commissioners.

The commission also released a 100-page report detailing the evidence of Israeli security forces deliberately killing Palestinian children in Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem. “Even after the October 2025 ceasefire, children continue to be killed and seriously injured, with continued disregard by Israel for the ceasefire and for the protection owed to Palestinian children under international law,” he said.

The commission's report documents chilling details. One segment speaks of drone technology being used by Israel to target the children. “You see everything on a screen. You drop the bomb. It feels like a game. You can sit in some basement of a house, safe, with your helmet off, scratching your balls, half-dressed, and kill Palestinians,” said an Israeli soldier on Channel 14, which broadcast interviews with Israeli army personnel.

The segment showcased several variants of drones or 'quadcopters', demonstrating their high-resolution surveillance and night vision capabilities including electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) sensor cameras, combining visible light and thermal imaging capabilities to provide continuous, 24/7 situational awareness in various conditions.