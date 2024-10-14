Israel vows to force Hezbollah out of Lebanon

Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant has vowed that Israel will prevent Hezbollah forces from reoccupying the southern Lebanese border area once Israel's operation ends.

According to a statement issued from his office on Sunday, Gallant toured the Lebanon-Israel border, visited an observation post overlooking southern Lebanon, and held a situational assessment with military commanders.

He stated that Israel regards "the entire first line of (southern Lebanese) villages with Hezbollah infrastructure" as its "military targets". According to Gallant, Hezbollah militants have constructed numerous underground tunnels and weapons storage facilities in these villages, Xinhua news agency reports.

"I have instructed the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) at all levels to ensure the destruction of these Hezbollah infrastructures and to make sure that terrorists cannot return to these areas," Gallant added. "IDF troops are currently destroying these (Hezbollah) assets both above and beneath the ground," he said, describing the ongoing raids as "powerful and effective."

He vowed that "even once IDF troops withdraw, we will not allow Hezbollah terrorists to return to these areas".

Fighting across the Israel-Lebanon border continued on Sunday, with the Israeli military claiming that it had struck approximately 200 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, including rocket launchers, anti-tank missile positions, and other infrastructure. The military also reported that 28 soldiers were injured in battles with Hezbollah fighters.