Israel warns Iranians against train travel, hints at expansion of civilian targets

Israel has warned people in Iran against travelling by train, signalling a possible expansion of targets as hostilities between the two countries intensified.

In a message posted in Farsi, the Israeli military advised civilians to avoid trains and railway infrastructure across Iran, saying their presence near such locations could put lives at risk.

“For your safety, we ask you to refrain from using trains or travelling by train… Your presence on trains and near railway tracks puts your life in danger,” the advisory said.

The warning came hours after Israeli forces carried out a fresh wave of strikes in Iran early on Tuesday.

Iran responded with missile attacks targeting Israel and parts of the Gulf region, underscoring the widening scope of the conflict.

Limited information access

Authorities in Iran have restricted internet access for weeks, making it difficult for many citizens to receive such advisories directly.