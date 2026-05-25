Israel warns of fresh Iran strikes as Netanyahu, Trump push tough nuclear terms
Netanyahu says he spoke with Donald Trump on reopening Strait of Hormuz and Iran nuclear talks
The Israeli military says it is ready to immediately resume large-scale combat operations against Iran, even as diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington show signs of progress.
Chief of the general Staff Eyal Zamir made the remarks during a situational assessment at Israel’s Northern Command on Sunday, stressing that the military remains prepared for “intense combat operations” aimed at further weakening Iran’s capabilities.
“We will maintain readiness and operational flexibility for as long as required,” Zamir said, signalling that Israel is keeping military options firmly on the table despite ongoing negotiations.
The warning comes amid reports of progress in US-Iran talks focused on extending the ceasefire and reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. However, major disagreements reportedly persist over Iran’s nuclear programme and the broader terms of a final agreement.
Amid the fast-moving developments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was expected to convene his security cabinet on Sunday evening.
Netanyahu later revealed that he had spoken with US President Donald Trump regarding efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and negotiations surrounding Iran’s nuclear future.
In a statement posted on X, Netanyahu said both leaders agreed that any final deal with Tehran must fully eliminate what he described as the “nuclear danger” posed by Iran.
According to Netanyahu, that would require dismantling Iran’s uranium enrichment facilities and removing all enriched nuclear material from Iranian territory.
The Israeli leader also thanked Trump for his “unwavering commitment” to Israel’s security and referenced joint US-Israeli military operations against Iran during “Operation Roaring Lion” and “Epic Fury”.
Meanwhile, tensions along Israel’s northern border remain high despite a ceasefire announced with Lebanon in April. Zamir said Israeli forces continue to strike Hezbollah targets “across all dimensions” in Lebanon.
Although the truce formally ended hostilities, Israel has continued near-daily strikes in southern Lebanon, saying it is targeting Hezbollah infrastructure and fighters while maintaining troops in parts of the border region.
With IANS inputs
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