Israel warns of fresh Iran strikes as Netanyahu, Trump push tough nuclear terms

The Israeli military says it is ready to immediately resume large-scale combat operations against Iran, even as diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington show signs of progress.

Chief of the general Staff Eyal Zamir made the remarks during a situational assessment at Israel’s Northern Command on Sunday, stressing that the military remains prepared for “intense combat operations” aimed at further weakening Iran’s capabilities.

“We will maintain readiness and operational flexibility for as long as required,” Zamir said, signalling that Israel is keeping military options firmly on the table despite ongoing negotiations.

The warning comes amid reports of progress in US-Iran talks focused on extending the ceasefire and reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. However, major disagreements reportedly persist over Iran’s nuclear programme and the broader terms of a final agreement.

Amid the fast-moving developments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was expected to convene his security cabinet on Sunday evening.