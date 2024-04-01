Israeli airstrike hits hospital tent camp in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike hit a tent camp inside the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital compound in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza on Sunday, 31 March.

Israel's military said it targeted a command center operated by the Islamic Jihad group, a militant group and ally of Hamas.

"The command center and terrorists were struck precisely, intended on minimizing harm to uninvolved civilians in the area of the hospital," the military said.

"The Al-Aqsa hospital building was not damaged and its functioning was not affected," it added.

Thousands of people have been sheltering in tents in the hospital's courtyard to escape the fighting in Gaza.

Reporters have also used the hospital courtyard as a safe place to work.

A reporter for the AP news agency based in tents nearby filmed the aftermath of the strike and said people including women and children scattered and cried out.

Two people were killed and 15 others wounded in the airstrike.

Fighting also reported at other Gaza hospitals

On Saturday, the Israeli military said it had "continued to eliminate" militants around the largest hospital, Al-Shifa in Gaza City, with around 200 reported killed after 13 days of fighting.

The Red Crescent reported Israeli operations were also ongoing at Al-Amal Hospital, and Hamas reported fighting at Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis.